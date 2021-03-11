“The installation of a community TV mast with a ‘plug-in’ subscription arrangement now gives Westfield people clear, ghost-free reception on three different channels.”
That was what residents read in the Sept. 4, 1952 edition of the Free Press-Courier, announcing the formation of the Westfield Community Antenna Association. Now, they’ll read that the installation of fiber optic networks is offering the area super-speed internet and multiple options for cable, voice, data and internet services.
“We feel really good about this investment, not only here, but what we’ve put in throughout Tioga County,” said Tom Freeman, regional manager at Blue Ridge Communications. “Our company takes pride in the fact we’re doing this all with private investments; no public money and not a dime of taxpayers’ money has been used.”
Freeman said Blue Ridge has laid 60 miles of fiber optic cable with the goal of bringing faster internet to more than 1,500 homes and businesses in the Westfield, Knoxville and Sabinsville areas.
“Around here, the average internet upload speeds are about 3 megabytes. This new system can offer up to 10 gigabytes,” said Freeman, using an analogy to explain the difference. “If you have a water pipe with an opening that’s a quarter of an inch, you get a trickle. Ten gig internet is like putting in a pipe with a 48-inch opening. It’s that kind of difference.”
As of Tuesday, 26 customers were hooked in to the new system; the first were residents in Riverside Manor in Westfield, followed by areas in Knoxville. Freeman said the entire project area was supposed to be connected last December, but shipping delays for parts has pushed expected completion to mid-2021.
“Everyone I talked to said it’s been wonderful,” said Julie Whitesell, WCAA office manager. “The internet worked great; there were a few issues with the TV side but those were getting worked out.”
With this initiation into the fiber age comes the dissolution of WCAA, the last community cable organization in the county and possibly the state, according to Freeman. When WCAA formed in 1952, it unknowingly laid the groundwork – literally – for fiber installation several decades later.
“Our relationship (with WCAA) actually started a number of years ago. Northern Tioga School District needed options for upgrading their communications systems,” said Freeman. “We weren’t the provider for that area, but we talked to the WCAA board and were able to lay our wires on top of theirs so there was only one wire on the poles. That allowed us to serve the schools with faster internet.”
Ron Macknight, WCAA board president, said increasing costs, a declining customer base and the rise of streaming services made the decision to end WCAA a little easier.
“We didn’t have the ability to do internet and people want to stream their shows instead of using traditional cable,” he said, adding that WCAA’s customer base decreased from around 800 to 477 over 20 years. “Our tower is in bad condition. The cost of upgrading was beyond our means and we would have had to raise our rates to do anything.”
Freeman said while there’s no sugar-coating the price difference between WCAA’s cable and Blue Ridge’s packages, the new system “has something for everyone,” from basic cable packages to ones including premium cable, high-speed internet, voice and mobile data. He said WCAA customers are being offered special rates.
“They’ve (WCAA) done a great job at providing services to their customers, but to deliver services that customers want requires investment in the infrastructure and network by a company like ours,” said Freeman. “This investment when coupled with the rising cost to carry networks on our lineup is the primary reason customer’s will see a price difference between WCAA and Blue Ridge.”
Whitesell said the array of options might be overwhelming to customers used to WCAA’s two package choices. The new options are also a stark contrast to the three channels WCAA offered when it formed in 1952.
“I remember it was fall of ’52 when my family got our first TV,” said Gail Bollinger, WCAA board member, whose father was involved in WCAA’s early days. “My parents had a party for the Eisenhower election that was broadcast on TV.”
Whitesell said when Blue Ridge’s project is complete, WCAA will close the doors to its office on Strang Street, Westfield, and switch off its 180-foot tower on Reservoir Hill.
In the meantime, WCAA is assisting its customers in their transition. As each area is activated with the new service, WCAA service will no longer be available.
For more information on Blue Ridge and its packages, visit www.brctv.com or call 570-662-2369.