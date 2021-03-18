Landscaping projects can be as small as planting a few flowers to completely overhauling an unkempt lot into an outdoor oasis.
“Landscaping is no easy task; it’s a lot of work,” said Wyatt Bedell of Wyatt’s Lawn & Landscaping based in Wellsboro. “But especially when the before and after is so dramatic, the end result is always rewarding.”
Bedell launched into landscaping when he was just 12 years old, trying to earn some spending money by mowing neighbors’ yards. Now, his business is in its ninth year and in addition to lawn care, offers just about every landscaping service – mulching, rock work, small tree and shrub removal, pruning, hedge trimming, planting and spring/fall cleanups including leaf removal.
New this season, Bedell is extending his landscaping services outside Wellsboro and Mansfield boroughs. He said in those areas, the most requested projects are re-mulching and re-planting, but that’s he’s up for anything.
Sometimes landscaping isn’t limited to beautifying homes and business’ lawns. Byron Mitchell of Twin Valley Evergreens between Gaines and Galeton specializes in growing Christmas trees, but also works with gas and oil companies to reclaim land left after their jobs are done. His wife, Holly Mitchell, said that often involves removing stumps, planting new trees and grass, filling in holes and smoothing out roads added by the companies to return the land to as close to its natural state as possible.
Mitchell also offers lawn maintenance and field and garden grass seeding, as well as a host of tree-related services – commercial tree planting, trimming and pruning, balled and burlap trees and of course, Christmas trees.
It’s not something most people are thinking about heading into spring, but Mitchell said caring for evergreens that will one day be decorated in living rooms is a year-round job. While the majority are cut and shipped to nurseries, some are used in local landscaping projects.
“Because of the care he [Byron] puts into them all year, his trees are nice and full and color-rich and the needles don’t drop off as easily,” said Mitchell. “They grow way better up here and we don’t have to fertilize as much because of the richness of the soil.”
Tips from local landscapers
Do your research – Bedell said making sure you know what project you want to complete on which sections of property is always the first step to any successful landscaping venture. Whether you’re going at it yourself or working with a professional, having an informed idea as to what will work in your space saves time and money. He also said knowing what you’re getting into, how much work goes in to the task and how much time it will take is key.
Pruning trees – Mitchell said if pruning trees in early spring, do so before they buds grow. She said in late fall, pruning should be done after leaves fall off. “You don’t have to cut large pieces off, just a couple inches off the ends (of branches) to shape them up. This dramatically improves their health and regrowth for the next year,” she said.
Hardy growers – Both Bedell and Mitchell said planting for the soil and climate of your area is one of the most important tips for a successful and long-lasting landscape. Bedell said lilacs are one of the most popular, hardy and best-smelling flowering trees, and they’re almost impossible to kill. Mitchell said evergreens do especially well in Tioga and Potter county areas because of the colder climate and richer soil.
Planting distance – “We don’t recommend planting very close to a home, because the roots can invade septic lines, water lines and can even come through cement walls,” said Mitchell, adding that hardwood trees for example, should be planted at least eight feet away from any structure, utility lines or sidewalks.
Fertilizing – Mitchell said a little bit of fertilizer goes a long way and that too much can kill plants, even in the spring and summer. She suggested researching the correct amount for whatever you’re fertilizing and don’t do it too often.