Northwest Bancshares, Inc. announced net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 of $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $3.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $38.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were 8.86% and 0.97% compared to 9.82% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on Nov. 15 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 5. This is the 108th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company’s common stock as of Sept. 30, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.
In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, president and CEO, said, “We were pleased to see that, absent the approximately $125.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs this quarter, loans outstanding grew approximately $14.0 million, or 0.14%. In addition, $17.2 million of classified loans refinanced out of the bank which contributed to the $30.3 million decrease in nonperforming assets while our delinquencies continue to remain very low. As a result of these credit improvements, we continued to release credit loss reserves that were built up last year during COVID-19.”