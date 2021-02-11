A new tool is now available to people looking for unique places to visit in the rural Pennsylvania Wilds, a designated 13-county region in north central and northwest Pennsylvania.
The PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas features more than 45 pages of travel inspiration and useful details for navigating to some of the region’s most popular destinations as well as other points of interest.
The PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas, a print companion to pawilds.com, orients seekers to the large region by breaking it down into thematic sub-regions, or landscapes, based on headliner experiences. The identified landscapes include: Allegheny National Forest & Surrounds, Cook Forest & the Ancients, Dark Skies, Elk Country, I-80 Frontier and Pine Creek Valley and PA Grand Canyon.
Each landscape section showcases inspirational photos and outlines some of its unique characteristics, communities, and destinations. It also includes a directory of visitor organizations serving the landscape to help travelers plan their trips. In addition to the landscapes, the Atlas highlights regional heritage areas, including Lumber Heritage Region and PA Route 6 Alliance, conservation partners, a directory of popular regional trails by activity, and more!
The PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas is now available at the PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park, 296 Viaduct Road, Mt. Jewett or online at ShopThePaWilds.com, and it will also be available for sale via regional partners (it retails for $9.95 plus tax).
Retailers and organizations in the PA Wilds that are interested in selling the PA Wilds Outdoor Discovery Atlas are invited to do so. For more information, or to access free content from the Atlas, visit pawilds.com/outdoor-discovery-atlas/.