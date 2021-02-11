Paul Pritchard has been named manager of the Northwest office located at 100 E. Main St., Westfield. Julie Marasco, region president, made the announcement.
As manager, Pritchard is responsible for customer service, administration, lending and business development. He will work with the commercial lending, business services, investment management and insurance areas of the bank to provide customers a full-range of financial services. He will also oversee the office’s involvement in community activities.
Pritchard brings 32 years of financial industry experience to his role, most recently serving as manager of the bank’s Galeton branch location. Previously, he served as a lender with ITT Consumer Discount Company.
Pritchard is a graduate of Mansfield University, where he earned a degree in business administration. He is veteran of the U.S. Army.
He and his wife, Abbie, reside in Galeton.