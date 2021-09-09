TIOGA — The borough received a $12,000 donation from Tyoga Container to use on renovations to the community pool.
Chris Morral, executive vice president of Tyoga Container, presented the check to borough council at its meeting Sept. 7, adding that Borough Manager DJ Warriner had made the company aware of needs at the pool.
Also at the meeting, Morral updated council about Tyoga Container’s expansion plans.
“We can’t get it done fast enough,” said Morral. “We’ve grown exponentially over the past 12 months. We’ve doubled production and we’re up to 131 employees.”
Morral said the expansion, scheduled to be completed next June, included purchasing 2.88 acres from Citizens & Northern Bank, which is next to Tyoga Container. He said a groundbreaking ceremony will be announced soon.
Council also adopted an ordinance to vacate Fish Street to make way for Tyoga Container’s expansion; no other businesses or residents sit on the street. Council noted no residents petitioned the ordinance after it was advertised.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Approved the purchase of security cameras for Memorial Park at a cost of $1,664. The service also costs $100 per year for unlimited recording; the footage can be viewed from any cell phones the borough chooses. Councilmembers agreed the measure would help deter recurring vandalism at the park, as well as determine culprits.
- Heard concerns from Mayor David Wilcox that the borough missed the deadline for more than $67,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan. Wilcox said the original deadline of July 29 was opened one additional day for Tioga in mid-August by the deputy director of the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Wilcox said, however, that he wasn’t able to obtain numbers needed to fill out the application. “You cost the town $67,720.98,” he said to council. “You know what we could have done with that money? Now it’s going to be redistributed to every borough in the state.”
- Accepted a bid of $502 for the former Crown Vic police car.
- Heard from Borough Council President Doreen Burnside that she and Warriner surveyed handicap signs that were installed incorrectly. She said some are collecting water and that she sent an email to the company that installed them.
- Decided three committees would meet soon: personnel to update contracts for new employees, budget to start readying the 2022 budget and a special committee to review and make changes to the fireworks ordinance. It’s council’s intent to adjust the ordinance to allow fireworks in the borough on July 4.
- Heard from Warriner that the pump at the pool stopped working on the last day of the season. He said the pump is an older model that may be difficult to replace, but that he was looking into options. Warriner also said the pool required an additional 35 gallons of chlorine this season, which was taken from the sewer plant.
- Said a ceremony for 9/11 would be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 11 at Memorial Park.