On Friday, Sept. 9, the Wellsboro Hornets fell to the Canton Warriors on the football field.

This season the Warriors have been a run heavy team, and this proved to hold true as Canton quarterback Austin Allen connected a pass which led to a 22-yard run to score Canton’s first touchdown with 9:33 left in the opening quarter.

From there the Warriors turned to Riley Parker.

Parker scored the next three Warrior touchdowns with over 160 yards between them to put Canton up 28-0 in the first half.

On fourth down at the nine-yard line, Canton broke through the Hornet’s defensive line and recovered a punt blocked from Wellsboro’s kicker for the game’s final touchdown of the night bringing the score 35-0 for a Warriors win.

Canton accumulated 351 yards on 34 total offense plays. Parker led the way and behind him was Hayden Ward with 61 yards.

Sophomore Will Gastrock led the Hornets in passing, completing 4-of-8 passes for 57 yards.

Ryder Bowen led the Hornets with 9 tackles. Will Gastrock added 8 tackles, and senior player Cameron Brought had 7 tackles and a sack.

The loss drops the Hornets to 0-3, but the players are keeping their heads up with high hopes for their next game against the Athens Wildcats.