The CCGLA competed on Monday, June 6 at the Corey Creek Country Club with their game being a putting game. The winners and top performers from the competition are below.
18 hole game
Winner: Betty Holcomb — 41
Low putts for 18 holes was Doe Close with 32 putts.
Low gross for 18 holes was Donna Lauver with a score of 91.
Low net for 18 holes was Diane Tumminello with a net score of 69.
9 hole game
Kay Rathbun won with a score of 20.
Low putts for 9 holes was Suzanne Gerould with 18 putts.
Low gross for 9 holes was Kay Rathbun shooting 53,
Low net for 9 holes were Sharon Dunmore and Suzanne Gerould with net scores of 45.
Birdies for the day were made by Justine Scarinci on #13 and Doe Close on #4.