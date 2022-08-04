The Corey Creek Golf Ladies’ Association made some amazing drives in their July 19 tournament and the results are in.

The 18 hole game winner was Terry Bridges with 8 holes won. In the 9 hole game, Kim Tomlinson also won 8 holes.

Personal game stat winners:

18 hole game: Lorraine Forer — 81

9 hole game: Sharon Wilber — 46

18 hole low putts — Donna Lauver — 29

9 hole low putts — Bonnie Keil — 16

18 hole low gross — Donna Lauver — 80

9 hole low gross — Sharon Wilber — 55

18 hole low net — Cindy Estep — 69

9 hole low net — Bonnie Keil — 38

Birdies: Donna Lauver #1 and #7, Justine Scarinci #1, Terry Bridges #10

Chip-ins: Vida Davis #2