Game winners for week’s game titled Throw Out (After play, throw out two worst holes on the front and two worst holes on the back. Subtract your total from your net score) were as follows:
Week Four Results
18 hole game
Kay Rathbun 41
9 hole game
Sharon Wilber — 24
Personal game stat
winners:
18 hole low putts
Vida Davis with 31 putts
9 hole low putts
Kathy Linder with 17 putts
18 hole low gross
Donna Lauver — 91
9 hole low gross
Kathy Linder — 59
18 hole low net
Dow Close - 73
9 hole low net
Sharon Wilber — 43
Week Five Results
18 hole game
Vida Davis - 29
9 hole game
Sharon Wilber - 18
Personal game stat winners:
18 hole low putts
Terry Bridges, Kathy Linder, Donna Lauver, and Betty Holcomb - Four way tie with 36 putts each
9 hole low putts
Tish Fiamingo with 19 putts
18 hole low gross
Donna Lauver - 88
9 hole low gross
Tish Fiamingo - 58
18 hole low net
Vida Davis - 73
9 hole low net
Sharon Wilber - 44
Birdies
Donna Lauver #1
Chip-ins
Kathy Lauver #11