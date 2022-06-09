Game winners for week’s game titled Throw Out (After play, throw out two worst holes on the front and two worst holes on the back. Subtract your total from your net score) were as follows:

Week Four Results

18 hole game

Kay Rathbun 41

9 hole game

Sharon Wilber — 24

Personal game stat

winners:

18 hole low putts

Vida Davis with 31 putts

9 hole low putts

Kathy Linder with 17 putts

18 hole low gross

Donna Lauver — 91

9 hole low gross

Kathy Linder — 59

18 hole low net

Dow Close - 73

9 hole low net

Sharon Wilber — 43

Week Five Results

18 hole game

Vida Davis - 29

9 hole game

Sharon Wilber - 18

Personal game stat winners:

18 hole low putts

Terry Bridges, Kathy Linder, Donna Lauver, and Betty Holcomb - Four way tie with 36 putts each

9 hole low putts

Tish Fiamingo with 19 putts

18 hole low gross

Donna Lauver - 88

9 hole low gross

Tish Fiamingo - 58

18 hole low net

Vida Davis - 73

9 hole low net

Sharon Wilber - 44

Birdies

Donna Lauver #1

Chip-ins

Kathy Lauver #11