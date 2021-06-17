Mansfield Destroyer’s shortstop Michael Cervantes opened up the first week of play in the New York College Baseball League on fire from the batter’s box, going 8-11 with six extra base-hits, one home run and racking up 11 RBIs and leading his team to a 5-2 record and was named this week’s NYCBL Player of the Week.
Cervantes, from League City Texas, has come out of the gates extremely strong in 2021 and the University of Louisiana Monroe has been one of the best batters in the entire league as he sits with a 0.611 batting average after just one week and has been the biggest bat in a lineup that has scored 79 total runs in seven games and are averaging over 11 runs-per-contest.
With the opening section of the season coming to a close, Cervantes will look to build on his impressive season and keep the Destroyers on top of the league-standings during the 2021 summer season.