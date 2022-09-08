The Wellsboro Hornets faced another loss in their home opener on the gridiron against Muncy on Friday, Sept. 2.
Both teams traded possession until the Hornets struck with 6.8 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to earn an early 7-0 lead. Muncy would then make a play off a Wellsboro fumble, tying the game at 7-all.
Wellsboro later broke the tie midway through the third quarter on their opening drive, making it 14-7.
The Indians answered back, but would fail to take the lead. The Indians would make a run, bringing the ball back into Wellsboro territory and from there, back-to-back passes from Branson Eyer to Ross Eyer capped a 19-yard touchdown strike. Wellsboro sophomore Will Gastrock blocked the extra point, keeping Wellsboro in front, 14-13.
After a bad kick return resulted in a safety call on Wellsboro, Muncy now led 15-14 with 46.1 seconds left in the 3rd quarter. Just over two minutes into the start of the 4th Branson Eyer broke loose and scored from 45 yards out, pushing Muncy’s lead to 23-14.
Following back-to-back interceptions, Muncy again found the end zone with 2:53 remaining on Johnson’s 39-yard run. This run would give Muncy the final 30 points they would win the game with.
Trailing 30-14, Wellsboro senior quarterback Conner Adams connected with fellow senior Jack Poirier to out-run the Indians defense for an 80-yard score to cut the lead to 30-22 with 1:49 remaining in the game. Wellsboro attempted the onside kick, which the Indians recovered.
With no timeouts Wellsboro’s first two pass plays fell incomplete. Wellsboro managed to the get next play off, a pass from Adams to senior Spencer Wetzel that was complete for 20 yards to end the game with a final score of 30-22.