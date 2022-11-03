NTL coaches announced this year’s All-Star soccer picks for both the boys and girls team in the Northern Tier.

Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure was named the NTL’s Player of the Year and the league’s All-State selection. Classmate Jack Poirier was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Hornet head coach Todd Fitch was named Coach of the Year in voting by the league’s coaches.

Wellsboro had 11 players recognized on the All-Stars list, with Peyton McClure, Jack Poirier, Caden Smith, Sam Rudy and Aiden Gehman named to the first team. Wellsboro’s Alex Citrino, Ian Hoose and Watson Feil were named to the second team while Lucas Cuneo, Jacob Abadi and Gabe Sprouse received an honorable mention recognition.

Williamson had two senior players, Duncan Kerr and Cody Peers named to the first team and Trent Achey, Will Gehman, Loagan Stickler and Robert Kipferl were named to the second team while Ayden Sprague, Kade Ficks and Jordan Monroe were named as honorable mentions.

North Penn-Liberty had three players recognized, as Brady Stetter was named to the first team and Zack Wilcox and Corey Smith were named as honorable mentions.

First team boys All-Star players include Korey Miller (Athens), Caden Smith (Wellsboro), Zach Pagano (Galeton), Brady Stetter (NP-Liberty),Jack Piorier (Wellsboro), Sam Rudy (Wellsboro), Cesar Alvarez (NEB), Duncan Kerr (Williamson), Alex Campbell (Athens), Peyton McClure (Wellsboro), Joe Stanton (NEB), Cody Peers (Williamson) and Aiden Gehman (Wellsboro).

Second team boys All-Star players were Gavin Sykora (Galeton), Alex Citrino (Wellsboro), Josh Stanton (NEB), Trent Achey (Williamson), Brayden Post (Athens), Matt Smith (Galeton), Brady Spalding (Troy), Will Gehman (Williamson), Robert Kipferl (Williamson), Ethan Cole (Troy), Ian Hoose (Wellsboro), Watson Feil (Wellsboro) and Logan Stickler (Williamson).

The honorable mention boys team selections were Marco Quiros (Athens), Lucas Cuneo (Wellsboro), Ayden Sprague (Williamson), Kade Ficks (Williamson), Mitch Hamilton (Athens), Zach Wilcox (NP-Liberty), Jack Wheaton (Towanda), Jacob Abadi (Wellsboro), Matt Zur (Galeton), Conner Barnes (Towanda), Corey Smith (NP-Liberty), Gabe Sprouse (Wellsboro), Jordan Monroe (Williamson) and Ayden Whipple (Galeton).

Wellsboro also had three players honored in the girls bracket, including Rylie Boyce and Annie Gehman. Jordyn Abernathy earned a second-team selection.

Williamson players Tori Stratton and Maddie Millard were named to the second team while North Penn-Mansfield’s Brooke Wilcox was also recognized with a second-team selection.

The NTL Player of the Year and All-State selection was Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley, while Troy’s Addy Parker was selected Offensive Player of the Year, and Troy’s Caelyn Pine was the Defensive Player of the Year.

First team girls selections included Ally Thoman (Athens), Kayleigh Thoman (NEB), Olivia Haley (Wyalusing), Addy Parker (Troy), Addy Wheeler (Athens), Melanie Shumway (NEB), Layla Botts (Wyalusing), Caelyn Pine (Troy), Camille McRoberts (Troy), Rylie Boyce (Wellsboro), Mya Thompson (Athens), Lani Thomas (NEB), Sydney Friedlander (Wyalusing), Chloe Swain (Troy) and Annie Gehman (Wellsboro).

Second team selections for the girls All-Stars were Tori Stratton (Williamson), Katelyn Sutton (Athens), Saydi Renzo (Troy), Kierra Thoman (NEB), Jordyn Abernathy (Wellsboro), Brooke Wilcox (NP-Mansfield), Anna Dunn (Towanda), Alexis McRoberts (Troy), Katherine Dunn (Towanda), Maddie Millard (Williamson), Lizzy Shaw (Athens), Mikayla Post (NEB), Bella Hurley (Towanda), Maddie Palmer (Troy) and Karlee Bartlow (Athens).