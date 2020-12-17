Though everyone in the athletic-community has had a lot on their plates this season, there are few who have had to take on more responsibility than the coaches.
Long-time coach in District 4 and current Wellsboro Basketball Head Coach Steve Adams has seen almost everything during his nearly 30-year coaching career that spans from youth to varsity sports, from baseball and softball to basketball, soccer and football.
But in spite of his wealth of experience, Adams has never been more challenged than he has during the 2020 winter sports season.
“This pre-season has been different than most,” Adams said. “There are a lot of protocols that have to be met before you even can start coaching.”
In previous years, it was as simple as starting up and hitting the court.
Now, there is a long and tedious list of things that need to be done before even touching the hardwood.
From making sure things are sanitized all the way to following all of the tight restrictions to a tee, it hasn’t been easy for coaches to make sure they are keeping their players protected this sports season.
“Some challenges we face are keeping players healthy and hoping we are even able to practice in regards to school or state policies,” Adams said. “Then when you do practice, everyone is wearing a mask which presents a challenge to communicate effectively. With practices starting and stopping you have to organize your practice plans to try to have teams prepared with not as much repetition as years previous.”
Though the setbacks are tough for teams trying to find their identity in the offseason, every team will be facing similar challenges, which in turn, evens the playing field to some degree.
But with having to make constant adjustments and practices starting and stopping seemingly every other week, it can be a frustrating experience for teams and coaching staffs to navigate.
Now with the sports season being put on pause yet again, there are even more issues for coaches and players that really haven’t been seen before.
“I think we will be as prepared as we can be but what will happen is there will be a lot of games to schedule in a short amount of time and you will be playing a lot of back-to-back nights,” Adams said about new challenges that arise from putting games and practices on hold for another three weeks.
“Unfortunately when you do that it is hard to fix a mistake a player or team is making on Monday if you play a game again on Tuesday... Our hope is by talking through some scenarios mentally in the next few weeks that it will transfer when we are playing games and not practicing. That is why understanding the game becomes huge.”
With adjustments throughout the season being one of the biggest parts of high school basketball, it will be a learning curve for the Wellsboro team, and they will need to find new ways in order to get their players prepared in spite of not being able to meet.
Adams plans on utilizing Zoom meetings during the three-week break to help assess where players are and talk basketball a few times a week. Coaches know that with young players, mental reps are equally important to their development as athletes.
Even with all of the struggles and challenges that have come with coaching during these strange times, Adams believes there are still a lot of positives that come with all of the struggles.
Teaching kids social responsibilities as well as being resilient in times of uncertainty are invaluable to not only teaching kids about sports, but life as well.
“I think coaches have the chance to teach lifelong coping skills to players this year more than in previous years,” Adams said. “Teaching a player that things may not go his/her way and understanding that you can only control what you can control can help players. Seeing the big life picture and understanding that as fun as sports are they are not who a person is. They are tools that help players to become better people and focusing on the lessons that sports can teach will help the players grow and handle this situation.”
Adams, as a long-time coach, knows that sports aren’t always about winning and losing or just playing the game, but about teaching the athletes about life, with this being just another example at how athletics impact the players beyond the court.
Heading into the season, expect the Wellsboro basketball team to be ready. With a roster of returning players who have worked hard to get where they are, but Adams thinks that their ability to develop on the fly and being flexible in terms of what will be asked of them will be key for teams in the 2020-21 season.
“Luckily we have a lot of returning players so we know where we want the team to be as far as what we can do offensively and defensively,” Adams said. “There are certain fundamental ways to approach a practice or skill development that remains the same in a shortened season. How much you can get in and master is where the coach has to be flexible and adapt to his/her players. You have to maximize your time as players and coaches because you never know when you may be shut down.”
Though not easy for athletes, the Wellsboro team has done everything they are supposed to in order to have winter sports, and it just proves the resilience of the younger generation.
“The players have followed all protocols put in front of them,” Adams said. “They want to play and are willing to do what is asked to make that happen. Something like running and talking with a mask on isn’t easy but they are doing it. With the season having potential starts and stops it will be up to each individual player to condition and find a way to shoot and handle the basketball when we are off.”
Though the final product on the court will be made by the players and coaches, it is up to the entire athletic and educational community if there is to be a winter sports season, and it will take everyone working together to keep things on track.
“This year is a year we all need to be together and keep everything in perspective...Players, parents, coaches and fans all need to respect decisions made by government, school administration and local school boards,” Adams said. “There will always be different thoughts and opinions but in the end everyone wants to keep people safe while allowing for as many opportunities as possible.”