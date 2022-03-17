Performances for the public of Disney’s “The Jungle Book KIDS” will be in the Clark Wood Elementary School Auditorium at 110 Addison Hill Road in Elkland at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Admission at the door is pay-what-you-can.
The show’s beloved characters are played by the 36 fourth through tenth graders participating in Hamilton-Gibson’s Winter Theatre Arts Camp at Elkland. They are all residents of Northern Tioga School District communities.
The after school camp will end this Thursday, March 17. Campers have been learning about all things theatre arts, from vocal training and improvisational acting to music, choreography, art, costuming and stage movement. Camp sponsor is the Deerfield Charitable Trust.
“The Jungle Book KIDS” is a family musical based on the 1967 Disney animated film of the same name and includes a host of its colorful characters and songs. Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run. The two meet Kaa, a sinister snake; a herd of elephants and a giant bear named Baloo; run for their lives after surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie; and, when Shere Khan returns, rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace in the jungle.
The cast includes: Emma Walters as Bagheera, Bella Boom as Baloo, Haven T. Greene as Colonel Hathi, Johanna Terpstra as Kaa, Desirae Stickler as King Louie, Alexander VanDusen as Mowgli and Aiden Allen as Shere Khan.
Also in the cast are: Ellie Jo Allen, Braelynn Bock, Jennifer Bousquet-Sutton, Mallory Brewer, Kealon Cade, Kaelynn Cole, Olivia Collum, Carolyne Dorn, Trey Flowers, Lillah Gillett, Kinli Gehman, Lainey Hackett, Faith Houghtaling, Madilynn Hurd, Carrigan Kemp, Madeline-Ann Knapp, Ruthie Krellner, Noah Mattison, Lillian Moon, Collan Odell, Sadie Plunkert, Janaasa Robinson, Kyra Sawyer, Ben Schoonover, Isaiah Terpstra, Alivia Townsend, Kenedy VanGorden, Emma Walter, Lilyonna Widger, Lennon Worthington and Jaelyn Young.