On Thursday, July 22, the Mountaineers 4-H club gathered at Hills Creek State Park for a fishing trip with 49 club members and their families attending.
Park naturalist James Mucci and his intern Hunter led a discussion about the species of fish in Hills Creek Lake. After the talk, club members went fishing.
Mucci and his associates helped to bait hooks and offer guidance throughout the fishing experience. Although only a few members succeeded in catching a fish, a fun time was had by all.
The fish species caught were small pan fish like pumpkin sunfish and bluegill. A highlight was when Mucci netted a dead fish from the water to show 4-H members. When he returned it to the water, an osprey swooped down and took the fish for its meal.
After members finished fishing, they and their families went back up to the pavilion and had a picnic dinner. Every family brought a dish to pass which led to a lot of tasty food.
The club conducted some business, then some members used their 4-H imagination and creativity to organize a group game using an empty water bottle filled with small rocks.
Overall, everyone had a fun and exciting night.