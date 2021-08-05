Name: Kindle Catherman
Age: 15
Town & school: Westfield, Commonwealth Charter Academy
4-H Club: Brookfield Pioneers
What will you be doing at the fair this year?
We are taking several goats between me, Megan [older sister], my younger sister and my younger brother. I’m taking a horse for the first time, which I’m excited for. And I’m doing veterinary science.
How long have you participated in the fair and 4-H?
Last year was my first year showing goats and this year is my first year showing horses. This is my third year in 4-H.
What’s the best part about showing and raising goats?
It’s definitely difficult at times to do all of it. What you put in is what you get, which is my favorite part. Because you worked for it, and everyone’s like, ‘That goat is so old, it’s been trained, it’s been shown for you.’ Like no, it’s never been to a show before, I’m the one who trained it! So, it’s feeling proud of yourself at the end. It doesn’t matter how well you do, as long as you have fun.
Any tips for people showing animals?
Have fun and don’t worry about what your competitors are doing. It’s about you and your animals, nobody else.
What’s your favorite part about the fair?
The people, definitely. And being able to share. It’s not about just winning and getting money, it’s about having fun mainly. It’s all my favorite, especially the milkshakes, the food.
Why should people consider going to the fair?
Because it’s fun!
Name: Megan Shutes
Age: 18
Town & school: Westfield, Commonwealth Charter Academy
4-H Club: Brookfield Pioneers
What will you be doing at the fair this year?
I’m doing market goats. I live on a goat farm, we have other animals too, but my specialty personally is the goats. I’m doing breed stock. I just got into it last year and I’ve done pretty good with it.
What’s the best part about showing and raising goats?
It’s kind of funny because they’re like big dogs. I didn’t expect them to be as domesticated as they seem. When we first got into it, I thought they would just kind of do their own thing, but they all have their own personalities. I think my favorite part, ironically, is watching them go because you kind of see how much work you put into them and they’re going into something better.
What’s your favorite part of the fair?
There’s so much, that’s a really hard question! I think my favorite part is being able to see people that I know mutually just enjoying the same conference that I do. It’s not just like I go up to people and introduce myself at school and say, ‘Hey, do you want to see this picture of my goat?’ But when you come to fair you get to see all the extra things you don’t really talk about on a day-to-day basis. And even something like quilting, you get to see that and that’s really interesting. So, getting to see everyone’s passions is really cool.
Why should people consider going to the fair?
I think a huge part of fair is seeing why we’re doing it, there’s a point to what we do. A lot of kids do it to save up for college or they’ll put it back into their livestock. I think the experience is the best part.
How long have you been involved in 4-H?
I just started last year, I didn’t get to do a whole lot because of the pandemic and now that everything’s opening up, I’m like ‘Wow, I wish I would have joined sooner,’ because I’m 18 now. My sister’s in it too so I kind of get to see her kind of blossom and do her own thing, so that’s exciting.
What do you do in 4-H?
We do all kinds of things. As simple as road cleanup or just going into town when they have a meeting. But then we get to do fun things when fair comes up when we get to kind of show our creativity. We got to make posters and stuff. My favorite part of 4-H is the animals because we get t broadcast things when we put work into it individually because when we come together, it’s beautiful, but you get to kind of see what each one us really do.
What should people know about joining 4-H?
Coming from my point of view, if you think it’s too late, it’s not. As long as you’re under the age, go for it. Don’t feel like you don’t have the time because you do. And if you ever have questions, just look it up on Facebook. It’s super easy to find out how to start.
What are your future plans?
I’m going to Lycoming College in the fall for pre-med with a minor in Spanish.
Name: Jeremiah Hines
Age: 15
Town & school: Wellsboro, Wellsboro Area High School
4-H Club: Teeny
What do you do in 4-H?
I went into what the high school offers, FFA, so in 4-H I do their smaller projects so I can stay involved and in the know. I’m in county council so I can help plan the fair, plan what goes into the 4-H building, what we’re doing fair week, wat groups are doing the food booth that day.
How long have you been involved in 4-H?
This is my fourth or fifth year. Before I showed beef, I showed rabbits. Two or three years later I jumped into the bigger animal, one of the biggest and heaviest.
What will you be doing at the fair this year?
Showing my beef cattle. This is our second time showing. Our first time showing we had them for two years. This time and the next few times we show, we’ll be keeping them for one year. One time around, buy them, raise, them send them off, move on. It’s hard to not get attached.
What’s your favorite part about the fair?
I have to say walking around and going to all the different vendors. And every time you walk in the shoulder and you’re walking your steer, goat, pig, sheep, whatever animal you have there. They try and walk them as much as possible because they just need it. My favorite memory so far is just late nights, spending the night at the fair, walking around and going to bed. It’s awesome.
Why should people consider going to the fair?
It’s a learning opportunity. To see what all it provides because people don’t really go to the fair that often. They think, ‘Oh, it just comes from the local farm. There’s nothing really behind it.’ But when they come to the fair and they meet the people who raised it [animals].
Name: Deb Bigley
Position: 4-H Education for Tioga County, Penn State Extension
What is 4-H doing at this year’s fair?
Tioga County 4-H is back, which is really exciting. Last year, we didn’t meet much and didn’t do much, we didn’t participate in the fair. It’s our first time back after COVID.
At the fair we will have our silent auction fundraiser, which is a fundraiser for our scholarship fund. So, kiddos who are heading off to post-secondary education, it goes directly to support them. We will also have the 4-H Family Center which is a private place for nursing mothers and a changing area that is sponsored by Dr. Skip and Shelley Clark through 4-H, which is awesome.
Instead of our farmland, we are switching it up this year and are doing some educational displays, so we will have hatching baby chicks, we will have some fish, a maple syrup display and a bee display in our 4-H building, along with our regular club displays and all the projects the kids have put together. And we will also have our food booth with milkshakes, root beer floats and all those sorts of goodies.
So, all of our clubs will be represented and our kids will have their projects and their animals, and we’re looking forward to it.
How many 4-H clubs are in Tioga County?
We have 15 clubs in our county that are active right now. This year, that’s about 150 members. Typically, we’re up to 250, so we’re missing about 100 this year. And we have 75 adult volunteers that are actually running the clubs.
How can interested kids join 4-H?
I’m the contact for that – Email: dcb5355@psu.edu; Phone: 570-433-8942; Facebook: www.facebook.com/patioga4h/