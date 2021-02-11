This week on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Endless Mountain Music Festival has released the fifth free music video featuring the award-winning Celtic band, Across the Pond.
An EMMF audience favorite, Across The Pond has performed at the festival in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Beginning on Feb. 10, the band’s video performances can be viewed anytime on the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net.
Mike Morrison, Chuck Krepley and Dan Diviney formed Across the Pond in late 2010. They are all Pennsylvania natives with diverse musical backgrounds in bluegrass, country, rock, traditional Irish sessions and Scottish fiddle competition music.
Recognized as the premier Celtic band in south central Pennsylvania, Across the Pond was named one of the Top 20 Celtic Folk Bands Worldwide in October 2014 shortly after the release of their first CD, “Kid on the Mountain.” In March 2015, the band was the co-winner of the Texas Scots Talent Competition. The Celtic Radio Music Network in Braintree, Massachusetts, announced in May 2015 that the band’s song “I Know My Love” had won the Celtic Radio Music Award for Best Contemporary Song and the band’s “Arran Boat” set was nominated as Best Traditional Song. Also in 2015, the band was inducted into the Celtic Radio Hall of Fame.
In October 2019, the band members released their newest album, “Little Beggarman” with guest performers Marilyn Dolly on vocals, step dancer Emily Warren providing the percussive beat and Diviney’s granddaughter Madison Yingling as backing vocalist.
The Across The Pond video opens with a short introduction by Diviney. “From the Burren in Ireland to the Scottish Highlands to Appalachia in the United States, we find the best songs and tunes, from slow airs to driving jigs and reels, to lilting slip jigs, to soulful love songs and ballads,” said Diviney. “We then add our own unique arrangements.”
The first performance on the video is “I Know My Love,” a traditional Irish folk song first collected by Herbert Hughes and published by Boosey & Hawkes in 1909 in Volume 1 of “Irish Country Songs.” “This tune may be much older than when it was first collected,” Diviney said. Featured are Marilyn Dolly singing lead vocals; Morrison on guitar; Diviney on bodhrán and Krepley on fiddle.
Next is “Connaughtman’s Rambles”, a traditional Irish jig, and “The Silver Spear”, a traditional Irish reel with Morrison on guitar, Krepley on fiddle and Diviney on penny whistle.
“The Galway Girl,” written by American country, folk, rock singer Steve Earle who recorded it with Ireland’s Sharon Shannon in 2000, is performed by Morrison on mandolin; and Krepley on fiddle with vocals by Diviney. This song was popularized in the movie “P.S. I Love You” released in 2007.
The last selection is a set of traditional high-energy Irish reels, “The Merry Blacksmith” and “The Sally Gardens” that are played at informal gatherings around the world. Morrison is on guitar; Krepley on fiddle and Diviney on penny whistle.
All of the music featured on the video was filmed at The Thought Lot in Shippensburg, Pa. by Rick Blood, a friend of the band during a fundraiser for the family of local Pennsylvania resident Bill Wolfe who died October 1, 2017, during the Las Vegas massacre.
For tickets to this summer’s concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net. All 2020 pre-purchased season passes will be honored this year.