Anglers who catch tagged fish during the 30th Annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament can win up to $14,000 in cash, merchandise and gift cards with each prize valued at $50 or more. The top prize is $1,000 in cash. There are also four $500 cash prizes.
In addition, every registered participant who picks up his or her badge no later than 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 will be entered in a special drawing for one of two $1,000 cash prizes being awarded in celebration of the tournament’s 30th anniversary.
Youngsters 12 and under, whether they register to fish in the tournament or not, can participate in the free “Draw A Ball and Win A Prize” giveaway.
The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Changes have been made this year to ensure anglers safety.
The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club tournament is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15 and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16 along 13 miles of Pine Creek between the Ansonia Bridge in Shippen Township and the Mill Street Bridge in Galeton Borough.
Anglers try to catch one or more of the 250 tagged fish stocked in that section. The entry fee for adults is $20 through May 1 and $25 beginning May 2. The entry fee for youth under 16 is $15.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, the opening day of trout season, register at the snowmobile clubhouse at 4814 Route 6, west of Wellsboro. Or, download a registration form any time by visiting www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com or pick one up at area businesses.
What an angler wins is based on the luck of the draw. The angler brings his or her tagged fish in “live condition” to the check-in, then draws a numbered ball for each tagged fish caught. The number on the ball is then matched to a prize.
Money raised through the tournament is used to help cover the club’s operating costs; provide college scholarships as well as monetary donations to food banks and other local charities.
For information, call 1-717-881-9358 or the club at 570-724-2888 or visit the club’s website at www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com or its Facebook page.