Hobo’s Home, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue organization based in Millerton, and From My Shelf Books & Gifts, at 7 East Ave., Wellsboro, are inviting the public to participate in a fundraiser to benefit at-risk cats.
The fundraiser begins this Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 30. During the month, Kevin Coolidge will donate $2 to Hobo’s Home for each animal picture book purchased by customers.
“We appreciate Kevin’s generosity and his compassion for cats,” said Jesse Nice, who founded Hobo’s Home, Inc. in 2020. Its primary focus is on cats.
Coolidge wrote four of the five animal picture books involved in the fundraiser. They are: “Hobo Finds a Home,” “Huck & Finn, Bookstore Cats,” “Molly, the Dog with Diabetes” and “Rebecca, White House Raccoon.” Stephanie “Stubby” Webb of Iowa wrote and illustrated the fifth, “Lucas, Service Dog,” published by From My Shelf Books Press. It’s about Lucas, her real life service dog.
“Hobo Finds a Home” is the first picture book Coolidge wrote and published. It’s the story of how Hobo left the farm, had adventures and found a forever home. “Hobo was our bookstore cat from 2006 to 2014,” said Coolidge. “After he passed away, we adopted Huck and Finn.”
“As a rescue, our mission is to home and re-home at-risk cats as well as provide TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) and spay and neuter assistance as funding allows,” said Jesse Nice.
Hobo’s Home, Inc. is volunteer-run, foster-based organization; all donations go directly to the care of homeless cats. Since starting, 137 cats have been adopted.
Coolidge contacted Nice soon after she started Hobo’s Home, and they found common ground with each one owning an orange tabby cat named Hobo.
“That’s when I first got the idea to do a fundraiser with ‘Hobo Finds a Home’ as well as other children’s books about animals that Kevin had written” said Nice.
The fundraiser was held for the first time in 2022. People can purchase the books online through the From My Shelf Books & Gifts website or at the store. Call 570-724-5793 for more information.
Learn more about Hobo’s Home, Inc. at http://www.facebook.com/HobosHomePA. Visit the online store at www.bonfire.com/store/hobos-home-online-store or search Petfinder for available pets they have up for adoption.