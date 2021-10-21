At noon this Saturday, Oct. 23, Jerry and Helen Gaye of Osceola are hosting the seventh annual benefit for shelter animals at the Howard S. Lines VFW Post 6753 at 703 Boatman Road, Knoxville.
There is no admission fee. All of the funds collected will be used by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.
The music, chance auction and yard sale all begin at noon.
Four members of the Blue Country Roots band, also known as The Over The Hill Gang, will perform bluegrass and old classic country music starting at noon They are: Jerry Gaye on resonator guitar and five-string banjo, singer Diane Brownell on five-string banjo, and Lennard Abbey of Wellsboro and Floyd Young of Mansfield both on guitar.
The auction and yard sale will have lots of items available, such as gift cards, jewelry, toys, clothing, dishes, bakeware, grills, tools, etc. Auction tickets will be available for people to place with the items they want to win. The yard sale will include furniture, planters, bar stools and bar tops, all handmade from logs.
Cash, dog or cat food or cleaning supplies may be donated.
For more information or to donate, call 814-326-4321 or stop in at Blend’s Feed and Farm Supply, 7788 PA-49, Osceola, or call 1-607-382-5448.