C&N invites high school seniors to apply for a scholarship offered through the Joseph R. Every Scholarship Fund.
Applicants are sought for the 2021 fall semester and should consider the following before submitting their application:
- Completed applications are due to the student’s high school guidance office by Monday, March 22, or to a C&N office by Friday, March 26.
- Applicants must be a high school senior or graduate of a public or non-public high school in Bradford or Tioga County, Pa. or Chemung County, N.Y.
- Applicants must be accepted to an accredited college, university or professional school for education or medicine, including medical research for human diseases. If too few students apply with those majors, preference will be given to students who express an interest in civil, mechanical, electrical or metallurgical engineering, or any other field that would improve society.
- Applicants must have a current GPA of at least 2.0. Consideration will be given to average students with ambition and the potential to contribute positively to society.
- Applicants must not smoke tobacco, use illegal drugs or alcoholic beverages.
The scholarship award will be for the first year of higher education only and will be in an amount determined by the selection committee, up to a maximum of $10,000. Funds may be used for tuition, books, and room and board. Payments from the trust will be made directly to the university or college the recipient attends.
Students may call 888-987-8784, visit the C&N website at cnbankpa.com/Every or contact their guidance counselors.