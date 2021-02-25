The Area Agency on Aging continues to help one of the area’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t really ceased any services, with the exception of our Active Living Centers being closed temporarily for congregate meals and activities,” said Kelly Hall, community services coordinator for the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging serving Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties.
The nonprofit agency, partially funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and local organizations, provides information and services to residents ages 60 and older to help them remain independent as long as possible.
Hall said the agency provides personal emergency systems, in-home personal care services, foster grandparent opportunities and Active Living Centers throughout the counties. The centers normally offer group meals and activities, but are closed temporarily with plans to open again when it’s safe to do so.
In addition, the Apprise program helps seniors with applying for Medicare and the Ombudsman program informs residents of their rights when living in personal care homes and nursing homes.
One of the most utilized and well-known programs is Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains, the agency’s branch of a national program providing meals to disabled or home-bound senior citizens. Hall said 150,924 meals were delivered last year to seniors in the four counties the agency serves.
“It’s so important for older adults to get nutritious meals. Meals on Wheels helps those who may be home-bound or unable to cook for themselves,” she said. “Especially during the pandemic and our area being so rural, it’s important now more than ever.”
Hall said before the pandemic, volunteers for Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains packed and delivered hot meals to seniors at their homes several times a week. She said the program is currently on an alternate schedule with contactless deliveries, but participants are still getting several meals every week.
Volunteers are always needed to help with Meals on Wheels; the agency provides training, personal protection equipment and 50 cents reimbursement per mile. Background checks are run for the safety of program participants.
The need for telephone reassurance volunteers has also increased while many senior citizens are spending more time isolated at home.
“This is a once-a-week commitment, or more depending on the availability of the volunteer or needs of the resident being served. Volunteers are matched with older adults in the community, who they call to check in and chat with,” said Hall. “It takes little time, but it can greatly improve someone’s quality of life.”
For more information on volunteer opportunities or services offered, call 1-800-822-6793. Adults age 60 and over are eligible for Care Management services, and those with lower income may qualify for free or reduced rate in-home care.
“We really encourage people to call because every situation is different and each deserves to be assessed personally,” said Hall. “We also have a referral process if family members, friends or neighbors have concerns about someone. All we need to begin with is a name a phone number and one of our care managers follow up with that person to assess what they may need.”