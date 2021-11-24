Santa Claus will be at the Potter County Artisan Co-op Center in Coudersport during the third annual “Christmas in a Small Town” celebration Saturday, Nov. 27.
Award-winning photographer Curt Weinhold will take pictures of Santa with his young fans. Santa asks that children wear masks except for the picture taking.
The artisans will hand out individually-wrapped cookies and everyone visiting the center is invited to enter the drawing for a basket filled with contributions from members. No purchase is necessary.
Several artisans will be on hand throughout the day to meet visitors. Coudersport businesses will be offering specials all day long and there will be vendors in the downtown district.
The Potter County Artisan Center is a juried collective of local fine art and master craftsmanship. Available items include maple syrup, honey. pickles and relishes, artisan cheese, knitted and crocheted hats, quilted items, natural soaps, herbal teas and aromatic misters. The center has handmade pottery, jewelry, key chains, baskets, painted gourds, photographs, wildlife drawings, paintings, dream catchers, greeting cards, wood sculptures, books and Eliot Ness Fest memorabilia including T-shirts.