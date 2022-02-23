Thomas Putnam, artistic director for Hamilton-Gibson Productions in Wellsboro, has announced audition and registration dates and locations for the “The Jungle Book KIDS” Winter Theater Arts Camp in Elkland.
Due to a grant from the Deerfield Charitable Trust, youth living in the Northern Tioga School District can attend camp for free. Each student will receive a camp T-shirt, the script/score, rehearsal CD, and instruction in theatre arts. The Elkland camp is open to any student currently in the fourth through tenth grades whether homeschooled or in a public or private school.
Registration and auditions will be after school on Monday, Feb. 28 at Clark Wood Elementary School at 110 Addison Hill Road in Elkland, Wednesday, March 2 at R. B. Walter Elementary School at 65 Junction Cross Road in Tioga, and Thursday, March 3 at Westfield Elementary at 1355 State Route 49 in Westfield. Students from all over the Northern Tioga School District can register and audition at one of those three sites.
The camp, including all rehearsals and performances, will be in the Elkland Auditorium at 110 Addison Hill Road on March 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 16 and 17.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.