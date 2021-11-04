Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced the release of audit reports for 30 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 18 counties, including two in Potter County.
DeFoor applauded 14 VFRAs for having no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
This year, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs that do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures risk having future state aid withheld. Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.
In Potter County, Harrison Township Firefighters’ Relief Association had a finding that not all checks issued by the VFRA carried the signatures of two association officers, as required by the organization’s bylaws and state law.
Kettle Creek Hose Company #1 Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association had a finding that two VFRA bank accounts were inappropriately registered under the affiliated fire department’s tax identification number.
Reports are available online using the links provided below, or at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.