If temperatures are in the mid 20s overnight and in the 40s during the day, maple sap could begin running soon.
Individuals and families with little to no experience in making maple syrup can learn how to do sugaring in their own backyards by attending the free Backyard Sugaring virtual program from noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday, March 5.
This program will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. It will not take place face-to-face in any state park.
To participate, register at events.dcnr.pa.gov under Hills Creek State Park. Those who do will be given a Microsoft Teams link to the program.
For more information, call Tim Morey at 570-724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.