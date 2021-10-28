Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined state park and other DCNR officials in a visit to Colonel Denning State Park in Cumberland County for a demonstration of battery-powered tools.
“We are replacing gasoline-powered with battery-powered tools to further reduce our carbon footprint and lessen the noise from this equipment that impacts state park visitors enjoying the quiet of nature,” Dunn said.
The new string trimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws are now in service at 20 state parks, with each of these locations receiving one of each tool: Bald Eagle, Black Moshannon, Blue Knob, Colonel Denning, Fort Washington, Greenwood Furnace, Hills Creek/Leonard Harrison, Jacobsburg, Jennings, Laurel Hill, Lyman Run/Cherry Springs, Nolde, Ohiopyle, Parker Dam, Pine Grove Furnace, Point, Promised Land, Ryerson Station, Trough Creek and Washington Crossing.
During the Wolf administration, DCNR’s green energy projects have resulted in the installation of 19 solar arrays, the addition of 33 plug in EV and hybrid vehicles, public EV charging stations at 33 state park and forest locations, and energy efficiency measures that will save more than $30 million over 20 years and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5,110 tons annually.
For more information about sustainable practices at state parks visit the DCNR website at www.dcnr.pa.gov.