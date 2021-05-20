A benefit and motorcycle run this Saturday, May 22, will benefit the family of Wyatt Brimmer, a Harrison Valley boy who died in January.
The Iron Reign Riders Motorcycle Club are hosting a ride on Saturday starting at the Knoxville VFW Post 6573, 703 Boatman Road, Knoxville. Sign-up starts at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. The route is Route 49 from the VFW to Schiffty’s Bar and Grill in Westfield, the Perma Stone in Galeton, the Pub in Tioga and back to the Knoxville VFW. Riders cost $20 each and passengers cost $5 each.
Following the ride at 4 p.m. is a benefit at the Knoxville VFW. A $10 cover charge includes live music, hot dog bar with fixings, snacks and a basket raffle including local homemade items. Oilfield Trash featuring Brett Mallory will play from 4-9 p.m. with a DJ starting at 9 p.m. for 21 years and older.