The Blossburg Memorial Library has an ocean of free program offerings this summer, for kids and teens!
Don’t miss “An Animal Adventure,” and meet live exotic animals at the library on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. Led by Exotic Edventures, participants will learn about various exotic animal rescues and have a chance to touch and meet them up close. Learn about responsible pet ownership. Held outside, inside if raining. Please bring a blanket or chairs for your family. Plan to arrive early to claim your seats. Fun for all ages, and groups are welcome.
Fairies, enchanted forests, gnomes, unicorns, wizards, stories and more.
A magical world awaits your child at the library during “Enchanted Yoga”. This week-long program for kids ages 6-12 will be held Monday to Friday, July 25 through 29 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. each day. Children will use their imagination and be inspired to be active and creative. Snacks and prizes included.
Join us for “Teen Summer Chill” July 18 through 22. Yoga, arts, games, hang out, express yourself and relax. Cool off and hang out with new and old friends at the library. Free snacks and prizes. 1:30 to 4 p.m. each day.
SummerQuest Summer Reading continues on Thursdays through July 21 at 11 a.m. Our theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. Swim over to the library for projects, games, crafts, books, prizes and STEAM activities. This program is for kids ages 4-12, but all are welcome. “Songs of the Sea” Music Program, facilitated by Momentum Music Services, continues on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. through July 26. Kids ages 5-12. This program will take kids on a nautical voyage through songs and instruments associated with boats and the ocean and its creatures.
In August, we will host professional musicians of the Endless Mountain Music Festival for, “Baby Shark & Friends,” on Monday, August 1 at 10 a.m., and Johna Neal will present, “Seeds of Kindness Story Hour,” on Tuesday, August 9 at 11 a.m. — kids will learn about planting and caring.
All programs are free to participants, thanks to generous grants and donations from individuals and various community groups and foundations including the Ward Foundation, the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library and the Tioga County Drug Endangered Children Alliance. Feel free to stop in for a visit to pick up fliers, registration forms, get details and just to say hi. All fliers and forms are posted on our Facebook page and you can also contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for more information.