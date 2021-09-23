The Blossburg Memorial Library’s Saturday hours are back, 9 a.m. to noon. Stop in on a Saturday to say hi and thank a volunteer for helping.
Do you love the library? We’re currently looking for a part time staff member and additional volunteers to help us out! Stop in, email or call for more information.
It’s not too late to join our yoga programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Senior Yoga is on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. through Nov. 16. All levels welcome; while the class focuses on seniors, others who feel their health can benefit may attend. Held in the library’s Community Room, this program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation. Registration forms are available on the library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library. We will be using chairs, but if you prefer a mat, please bring your own.
Kids can still sign up for Yoga & Art this fall, held on Thursdays at 4 p.m. through Oct. 28 (no class on Oct. 7). This unique program will inspire your child to be active and creative while having fun. For children in grades 1 through 6, this program is free thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation. Pre-registration is required as space is limited – forms can be found on library’s Facebook page, as well as at the library.
September’s book club book is The Bookman’s Tale by Charlie Lovett, a thrilling new Shakespearean mystery. Come pick up the book anytime at the library. Meeting to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.
The Friends of the Library Book Sale Fundraiser will be held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Sunday is bag day. We are still accepting donations for our sale of books, DVDs and audio books in good and clean condition. Donations can be placed in the container behind the library.
The Friends will also host a Quilt Raffle Fundraiser in October and November, with the regular Basket Raffle is once again scheduled for November. Tickets for both raffles are $1 each. The quilt tickets will be available at the library in October and at the book sale.
Give the library a call or email, or stop by for further details on library happenings: blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.