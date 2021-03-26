By Order of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania dated March 25, Bradford County attorney Chad Michael Salsman (#87547) has been placed on temporary suspension from the Bar of this Commonwealth effective April 24.
This order does not remove Salsman from his elected office as district attorney; it is limited to the temporary suspension of his license to practice law.
Salsman, of Wyalusing, was charged on Feb. 3 by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office with three counts of sexual assault, 12 counts of intimidation of witnesses/victims, two counts of promoting prostitution, two counts of obstructing administration of law and five counts of indecent assault.
Salsman was elected district attorney of Bradford County in 2019 and sworn in January 2020. He was already under investigation at this time for the charges, stemming from alleged incidents between 2017 and 2019 while he was a private attorney in Towanda.
According to the affidavit from Shapiro, Salsman “repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at his law office.”
Five women reportedly came forward with similar allegations against Salsman, alleging he pressured or forced them to have sex with him in lieu of payment for his legal services or in promise of lesser sentences.
Salsman said he is not guilty and plans to pursue a vigorous defense.
For more information about this action, visit www.padisciplinaryboard.org/for-the-public/search-recent-discipline.
For further information about the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, visit the board’s website at www.padisciplinaryboard.org.