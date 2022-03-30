Motorists are advised that Route 4001 (Wattles Run Road) will be closed between Snay Road (T-529) and Butler Road (T-332), in Clymer Township, for a bridge replacement project.
On Monday, April 4, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will begin work to replace the bridge that carries Wattles Run Road over an unnamed tributary to Wattles Run near Butler Road. A detour using Route 349 and Route 49 will be in place for the duration of the project.
The project is expected to be completed on Friday, June 24, weather permitting. Work on the project includes removal of the exiting bridge and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert.
