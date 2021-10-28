The BSST Area Agency on Aging has big plans over the next year, which were reviewed along with the annual budget during a virtual public hearing Monday, Oct. 25.
“Obviously first and foremost we want to be able to continue to meet the needs of our older adults and serve as a resource for them, their family and caregivers and our communities,” said Marlene Hoyt, executive director of BSST Area Agency on Aging that covers Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties.
The agency is working toward combining its Active Living Centers (formerly known as senior centers) in Westfield and Elkland into one at the Community Center in Knoxville. Hoyt said this will offer center participants more programs and opportunities.
“Knoxville is right in the middle [of Westfield and Elkland]. The Community Center gives us access to a gym and exercise equipment, a conference room and a large kitchen for fundraisers,” said Hoyt. “We still have a long way to go with renovations and cosmetic things, but we’re diligently working on that.”
Also coming soon is the Seniors 2 Seniors program, based off the successful one in Potter County. Through the program, high school seniors teach computer classes for senior citizens throughout the county.
“We want to connect with the school districts and offer these computer classes to seniors with the goal of getting them more comfortable with computers and to teach things like cyber security,” said Hoyt. “It's especially important during the pandemic, for those no longer able to get out or for people with a change in their physical condition so they have the option to do more online.”
Hoyt said once the curriculum based is finalized, the classes will begin at the Mansfield Active Living Center and then expand to other centers in the county. Eventually, it will be rolled out to the agency’s remaining three counties.
Another new program will help alleviate social isolation experienced by senior citizens, which Hoyt said was only fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We received a federal grant to implement the Senior Companion Program. Groups of volunteers will go to the homes of older adults to spend time with them, playing games or cards, reading with them, sharing information with them. They could even meet for coffee at a coffeeshop,” said Hoyt.
She said the grant will provide $290,000 every year for the next three years. The agency is hoping to recruit 40 volunteers across the four counties and could serve around 100 people, said Hoyt.
BSST is one of 52 Area Agencies on Aging in the state, but it’s the only one serving four counties, said Hoyt.
BSST's total proposed budget for fiscal year July 2021-June 2022 is $6,799,651. That doesn't include funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which is expected at a later date, said Hoyt. The agency’s final budget is due Dec. 1.
About $5.7 million comes from an aging block grant, most of which is funded from the state lottery program but does include some federal monies. A new source of funding this year is $264,000 from the American Rescue Plan, to help address the continuing impact of COVID.
She added that the agency is still overcoming challenges from the pandemic, including being short staffed. Right now, none of the agency’s 18 senior centers are back to operating five days a week; most are open between one and three days and some are open by participation.
The agency’s Meals on Wheels program is also still only operating one day a week, during which seniors receive meals that can be reheated for the entire week. Based on the capabilities of the center serving, some participants receive one hot meal on the day of delivery.
“Even though we were in a pandemic, our number of referrals for services did not decrease and continued to come in,” said Hoyt. “We had well over 1,500 referrals in the last year.”
For more information, visit www.bsstaaa.org or call 1-800-982-4346.