Burnt Toast is holding a reunion concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 in the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
On stage will be Steve Belcher, founder of Burnt Toast and the only band member who is a native of Wellsboro. Performing with him are original band members Danny Shipe of Wellsboro; Fred Lantz of Bennington, Vt.; Craig Vance of Asbury Park, N.J.; and Jeff Wisor of Nashville, Tenn.
When Burnt Toast was originally formed, Belcher, Hoover and Shipe all lived in Wellsboro and Lantz and Vance were from out-of-state.
“Jeff and I met years ago when we played in a band called the Bluegrass Dinosaurs,” said Belcher. “After Tom, an original band member, left Wellsboro and moved to Virginia, we asked Jeff to join Burnt Toast and he did.”
Asked how he founded Burnt Toast, Belcher said, “In 1994, Danny, Tom and I were in North Fork Alliance, a Wellsboro-based band that was playing at a festival in the Catskills. Fred and Craig were in a band called Summit. In the afternoon, we were all sitting backstage and jamming with each other. I said something like ‘This would really make a great band,’ and they said, “Hey, man, if you want to put it together let’s do it.’ We did our first job as Burnt Toast at the Gaslight in Wellsboro that same year.
“We played in the Wellsboro area and were also popular in New England. In 1996, we performed in Ireland. That was the only time we played in another country as Burnt Toast.”
Belcher will perform on upright bass, Shipe on guitar, Lantz on mandolin, banjo and dobro, Vance on guitar and Wisor on fiddle.
“We have a set list but what we play during the concert will be a surprise, probably even to us,” Belcher said. “Many of the people in the audience know the songs we played better than we do and may ask us to play their favorites.”
Bring snacks and beverages. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.