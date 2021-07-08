Westfield, PA (16950)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.