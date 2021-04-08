This quarter, C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together fundraiser not only supports local area food banks, but it also gives all those who enter a chance to discover the beauty of C&N’s hometown.
Located just minutes from the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, Wellsboro’s gaslight lined streets and hometown shops offer a truly relaxing getaway. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the many hiking, biking, kayaking and other activities available in and around Wellsboro.
The winner will receive a package valued at $500, which includes: a two-night stay at The Old Wellsboro Inn, $200 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars and a $100 gas card.
Wellsboro was named one of the best small towns in Pennsylvania by several sources, including MSN, Uncovering PA, PennLive and Planet Ware.
Each year, thorough their Giving Back, Giving Together program, C&N partners with local organizations to support different causes. Recently, GBGT turned its focus to fighting hunger. Many people are now relying on food banks for sustenance due to the global pandemic.
As consumer demand has placed constraints on supply chains, fewer donations are reaching the food banks. Many of the volunteers who pack and distribute food are seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
To join C&N in this year’s quest to fight hunger through the support of 19 local food banks and backpack programs and get a Discover Wellsboro raffle entries, you can:
- Visit any C&N office.
- Go to cnbankpa.com.
- Donate now.
- Open C&N’s PeoplePay, Venmo, Paypal or GooglePay.
- Insert GBGT@cnbankpa.com as the recipient & the amount you wish to donate.
- Indicate which organization from the list you would like to support.
- Share & Like C&N’s #GivingBackGivingTogether Facebook posts. C&N donates $1 for every like, share and comment.
- Spread the word.
No purchase or donation required. You do not have to be a C&N customer to enter. A donation of any amount does not increase the chances of winning. A maximum of 40 tickets per entrant. Enter to win from March 29 to April 10. For free entries, contact a C&N office. Drawing will take place on April 14. The grand prize winner can select to receive this prize as a $500 gift card, cash or check.