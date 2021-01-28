President’s list
Samuella Erway of Mansfield was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Mississippi College, Clinton, Miss. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system and take a full course load of at least 12 credits.
Dean’s list
A total of 1,543 students have been named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the fall 2020 semester of the 2002-2021 academic year. Students eligible for the dean’s list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time, and include Mary Stager of Tioga and Rebecca Harding of Blossburg.
Megan Everts of Troy has been named to the dean’s list at Alvernia University, Reading, for the fall 2020 semester. In the fall, Everts studied PreK4 with special education at Alvernia. Everts was one of over 725 Alvernia students to earn the honor. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.
California University of Pennsylvania is announcing its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s List students are undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester, including: Samuel Shedden, Canton.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 2,200 students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list: Luna Alexander, from Wellsboro, a communication studies major; Janie Barrett, from Columbia Cross Roads, a business administration-management major; Bethanny Boyce, from Tioga, a special education (PK-8)/early childhood (PK-4) major; Matthew Davison, from Troy, a languages and cultures major; Markaley Everett, from Lawrenceville, a speech pathology/audiology major; Dahlia Hosey, from Wellsboro, an undeclared major; Nicole Hummel, from Westfield, a business administration-management, economics major; Parker Mann, from Wellsboro, a business administration-marketing major; Jeanette Montefusco, from Blossburg, an international business major; Sophia Oliver, from Troy, a pre-social work major; Olivia Pagano, from Galeton, an exercise science major; Hunter Post, from Galeton, an early childhood education (PK-4) major; Lindsey Staudt, from Troy, a psychology major; Silas Wagaman, from Wellsboro, an undeclared major; Justin Wilcox, from Wellsboro, a psychology major; Katelyn Zdanowicz, from Mansfield, a speech pathology/audiology major.
Lock Haven University congratulates the more than 900 students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list. The following local students made the list: Abigail Baker of Harrison Valley, majoring in special education; Jayna Brodnicki of Morris, majoring in business administration; Gianna Ricci of Tioga, majoring in biology; Brynn Ripley of Wellsboro, majoring in health and physical education. The dean’s list honor at Lock Haven University recognizes a student’s achievement of obtaining a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic course work.