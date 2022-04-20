Give presentations
More than 30 students from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford presented papers and research at the Pitt-Bradford’s annual Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Fair on April 8. Among those making presentations were: Haylee Ludington, Galeton, a dual major in environmental studies and environmental science, “Vegetation and Factors Affecting it in the Appalachian Plateau”; Brandon Ruef, Galeton, an environmental studies major, “Recreation within the Appalachian Plateau”; and Emma McClaren, Knoxville, a nursing major, “Funding to Increase Specialist Services in Tioga County.”