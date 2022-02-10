Earns degree
Braden Ward, of Troy, graduated summa cum laude from Ithaca College, New York State, with a Bachelor of Science in theatre arts management.
Laura Perry, of Troy, received a Master of Science in Education degree in education from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre.
Diane Stratton, former librarian at Wellsboro Area School District, earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University. the title of her dissertation is “Improving Online Coursework in the Rural Area.”
Academic recognition
Megan Everts, of Troy, has been named to the dean’s list at Alvernia University in Reading for the fall 2021 semester for having earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
Amaya Walker, of Elkland, has been named to the dean’s list at Chatham University School of Arts, Science & Business in Pittsburgh for the fall 2021 term on having earned at least 3.5 GPA.
Samuella Erway, of Mansfield, was named to the fall president’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.