Dean’s list
Elmira College in New York State released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the fall 2020 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher, including: Lauren Smith of Covington, Paige Stilts of Elkland and Olivia Volino of Tioga
A total of 376 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA. Local students included: Shelby Alexander of Liberty, Seth Anderson of Troy, Bryan Augustine of Blossburg, Lindsey Bay of Harrison Valley, Andrew Boden of Genesee, Renee Booth of Covington, Connor Brought of Wellsboro, Taran Carlisle of Millerton, Erin Cimino of Galeton, Nathaniel Dicamillo of Mansfield, Hannah DiMarco of Mansfield, Olivia DiMarco of Mansfield, Edgard Domenech of Mansfield, Kirsten Dreps of Liberty, Heba Elgizawi of Wellsboro, Sarah Elliott of Mansfield, Ian Gibbons of Mansfield, Bert Goodrich of Osceola, Cara Griffith of Mainesburg, Ashley Hall of Mansfield, Miranda Hampsher of Mansfield, Katelyn Huck of Wellsboro, Kaycee Hulslander of Wellsboro, Hannah James of Millerton, Kimberly Jones of Lawrenceville, Kasey Jordain of Westfield, Katherine Kulish of Sabinsville, Marissa Labant of Sabinsville, Madison Lee of Osceola, Jamie Leonard of Lawrenceville, Madison Lewis of Morris, Abbie Lloyd of Mansfield, Nolan Lohr of Wellsboro, Zachary Lundgren of Wellsboro, Kaitlyn Machmer of Troy, Brandon Mainus of Sabinsville, Chad McKay of Mansfield, Abigail Medina of Elkland, MacKenzie Morris of Gaines, Evan Munyon of Millerton, Nathan Myers of Wellsboro, Annmarie Penner of Lawrenceville, Mariah Pino of Covington, Alexander Preston of Lawrenceville, Jackson Pritchard of Westfield, Briana Quist of Tioga, Sebastian Rohl of Mansfield, Rebecca Rossell of Blossburg, Brianna Roys of Port Allegany, Courtney Russell of Wellsboro, Morgan Rutledge of Mansfield, Hunter Sackett of Tioga, Sophia Shedden of Troy, Savanna Snyder of Millerton, Ashleigh Southard of Middlebury Center, Alaina Stanley of Tioga, Ruby Stocks of Wellsboro, Ariana Sullivan of Mansfield, Caleb Thompson of Covington, Mya Thuotte of Troy, Autore Tourish of Wellsboro, Sydney Tubbs of Wellsboro, Alyssa Unruh of Roaring Branch, Tamsyn Valashinas-O’Donnell of Tioga, Aryn VanWormer of Millerton, Hailey Vanzile of Elkland, Alexander Warner of Wellsboro, Patricia Wattles of Westfield, Seraina Weatherford of Wellsboro, Elizabeth Welch of Mansfield, Elizabeth Williams of Covington and Emilie Zuchowski of Wellsboro.
President’s list
One hundred thirty-two students have been named to the Mansfield University President’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester. Local students include: Alexis Anthony of Mansfield, Madisyn Baxter of Columbia Cross Roads, Megan Bebout of Knoxville, Aaron Butters of Troy, Hunter Cass of Knoxville, Elizabeth Coates of Tioga, Sarah Craig of Covington, Tyler Dilly of Lawrenceville, Samuel Finch of Mansfield, Rebekah Foulkrod of Troy, Sarah Hart of Wellsboro, Crystal Held of Columbia Cross Roads, Brooke Hinman of Columbia Cross Roads, Holden Kennedy of Wellsboro, Elizabeth Long of Mansfield, Jamie Madlock of Wellsboro, David McEuen of Mansfield, Russell Mee of Wellsboro, Kayla Mengee of Wellsboro, Sydni Miller of Mansfield, Morgan Myers of Wellsboro, Aundria Neally of Millerton, Chloe Reifer of Wellsboro, Amanda Rutledge of Mansfield, Samantha Rutledge of Mansfield, Sabrina Stevens of Coudersport, Ona Sutton of Covington, Kara Swarthout of Millerton, Kayla Thompson of Covington, Kendal Warren of Mansfield, Matthew Weed of Mansfield, Abigail Welch of Mansfield, Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse and Hanna Worthington of Ulysses.