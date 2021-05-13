Graduates
Jared Metcalf of Westfield was among 979 students who will receive degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at four separate commencement ceremonies for each of the university colleges on May 7 and May 8 at Eiler-Martin Stadium.
Service
Jules Jones, of Lawrenceville, was among nearly 200 Canisius College students who participated in Virtual Service Week 2021. Jones is from the Class of 2024 and is pursuing a degree in biology. Service Week included virtual and in-person engagement activities and each day centered around a different theme: racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, borders and migration.