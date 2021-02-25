All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
With social distancing guidelines in place, we will continue to suspend the in-person Adult Study Group.
This Sunday, Feb. 28, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach on “The Promise,” based on Romans 4:13-25. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music. The service will be posted to the website www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website.
We can now accept your online offerings through the website under the offerings and donations link via PayPal. We thank you for your continued support of our church!
For information about Canoe Camp Church, our website is www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose. Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, see www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), see https://disciples.org/.