All races, persons of all sexual orientation and gender identity or gender expression, ability or disability, and ethnic heritage are welcome and invited to participate in every aspect of worship and church life at the Canoe Camp Church and Fellowship Hall at 1103 South Main Street, near the Mansfield Walmart.
Sunday worship
This Sunday, Sept. 26, Canoe Camp Church pastor Calvin Yoder will preach. His sermon is titled “Living Prayer” and is based on James 5:13-20. Josiah Hicks-Lee will provide music for the service. The service will be posted to the website www.canoecampchurch.com under the “previous sermons” tab. Prior weeks’ services are now also on YouTube. You can follow the link under the “previous sermons” tab on the website or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Adult study group
For right now, with social distancing guidelines in place, we will continue to suspend the in-person Adult Study Group. However, if you would like to join us early via Zoom, you can email us at canoecampchurch@gmail.com or call the church at 570-662-3751 and leave a message with your email address and someone will contact you with the Zoom invitation and password.
For information about Canoe Camp Church, visit www.canoecampchurch.com. To hear previous weeks’ sermons/discussions, check out www.canoecampchurch.com/previous-sermons.php and click on the link for any Sunday you choose.
Canoe Camp’s faith partnering denominations are the United Church of Christ, www.ucc.org, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), https://disciples.org/.