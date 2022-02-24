Reps. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) are inviting area farmers and others in the agriculture industry to a breakfast meeting with Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding serving as the featured speaker.

The Farmer Breakfast will be held on Friday, March 25, at 9 a.m. at Pine Creek Inn, 1637 Route 6 West, Galeton.

“This is a great opportunity for our local farmers and producers to learn more about what’s being done to support the industry in Harrisburg,” Causer said.

“It’s also an opportunity to discuss ongoing concerns for the future with us and our state Agriculture secretary.”

“I encourage everyone involved in the industry, from crop and livestock farmers to timber and maple syrup producers, to join us,” Owlett said.

“It is important we work together to ensure the future of this industry that is so vital to our state and regional economies.”

In addition to Redding, Larisa Miller of Keystone Farm Future will offer a brief presentation about her organization and its beef farming initiative.

To ensure adequate space and food are available, people who wish to attend the breakfast should RSVP.

Those residing in Causer’s district should contact the Coudersport office at 814-274-9769 or register online at www.RepCauser.com. Those residing in Owlett’s district should contact his offices in Wellsboro at 570-724-1390 or Troy at 570-297-3045, or register online at www.RepOwlett.com.

There is no charge to attend.