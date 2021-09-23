At 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, the guitar/banjo bluegrass duo Cavage and Sudigala will perform a combination of traditional bluegrass sounds with elements of jazz, swing and new grass in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
In 2016, after playing together for many years in the acclaimed bluegrass band “Hickory Project”, they decided to branch out on their own performing classic tunes, along with original material and blazing instrumentals.
At a Dave Cavage and Josh Sudigala show, the audience will hear great traditional bluegrass tunes such as “Blue Moon of Kentucky”, “Down the Road”, and “Big Spike Hammer”; some standard instrumentals, like “Salt Creek”, “Foggy Mountain Breakdown”, and “Groundspeed”; and numerous tunes they have written.
Sudigala plays guitar and sings. This young master guitarist and singer/songwriter hails from Springville and now makes his home in Tunkhannock. He is on the cutting edge of today’s bluegrass movement. His fiery solos and rock solid rhythm are sure to delight. With roots in traditional bluegrass and a vision for the new bluegrass movement, Sudigala is surely on track to the top.
Cavage plays banjo and sings. He is from the Carbondale area and widely known as a master of the five-string banjo, high lonesome lead and harmony singing, and as a great songwriter. Besides bluegrass music, he also plays jazz, and swing tunes on tenor guitar. “Bluegrass Unlimited,” a monthly music magazine says, “He sounds like Bela Fleck with attitude.” Cavage has traveled all over the United States and abroad and his “playing and singing leave an impact on audiences long after the show is over.”
The concert is BYOB with audience members encouraged to bring their favorite snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends.
For tickets and to reserve a table, call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220. For more information, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.