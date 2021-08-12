On Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport at 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro. Hamilton-Gibson’s 25th Season Celebratory Choir is presenting a concert in recognition of the HG Children and Youth Choir’s 25h Season. Admission is pay-what-you-can.
The summer choir is composed of students who will be entering the ninth through twelfth grades this fall and HG choir alumni. For the concert, they will sing songs from 2020, songs from other concerts from years past and sing-a-longs with the audience.
Audience members are invited to bring their own chairs or can borrow a folding metal chair from the airport. The concert will be held in the commercial corporate hangar, the same one used for the fly-in breakfasts held there on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. The large main hangar door will remain open during the concert to provide fresh air.
“This year (2021) actually marks our 26th season,” said Director Thomas Putnam. We missed our 25th season celebration last year (2020) thanks to the pandemic so we are celebrating now.
“This is the first time we have ever rehearsed in the summer. We couldn’t wait until fall so as soon as COVID-19 guidelines allowed, we began singing,” Putnam said.
The Aug. 15 concert will conclude the summer choir’s season.
The HG Choral Program began 25 years ago in the winter of 1996 when Kay Galloway and Thomas Putnam welcomed 18 fourth through eighth graders to the new Hamilton-Gibson Children’s Choir.
During the past 25 seasons, the HG choral program has provided youth with a variety of places to visit and experiences to enjoy. There are now four choirs: the Young Women’s Choir for ninth through twelfth graders; Choir, Too for second through fourth graders; the Children’s Concert Choir for fifth through eighth graders; and the Young Men’s Choir for ninth through twelfth graders.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.