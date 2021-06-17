A chicken barbecue to benefit local cat spay/neuter is Saturday, June 26, from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Elkland Moose, 102 E Main St., Elkland.
Dinners with chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and dessert are $10 and chicken halves are $8. Pre-orders are preferred; order and pay online with a card or PayPal at www.tiogacountycatproject.com/shop. Pick up pre-orders 12:30-2 p.m. the day of the event.
All proceeds benefit the Tioga County Cat Project’s mission to humanely and effectively control the cat population by making affordable spay/neuter accessible. For more information, visit www.tiogacountycatproject.com or follow the Tioga County Cat Project on Facebook..