It’s chili tasting time. On Saturday, Oct. 16, the public is welcome to taste a wide variety of chilis at Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Cook-Off for Critters at Rockwell’s Feed, Farm and Pet Supply at 1943 Shumway Hill Road, Wellsboro.
The event will be held under a tent in rain, snow or shine from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The admission cost is $5 per adult or $3 for children under 12. Everyone attending will have the chance to taste all the chilis and a variety of sides and then vote for their three favorite chilis. The chili chef receiving the largest number of public votes will receive the Clint Perry Chef Award for 2021 in memory of Clint Perry, a member of the local culinary community and a dog lover.
A panel of judges will also decide the three best chili recipes, with judging starting at 11:15 a.m. Chefs will compete for cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50.
Anyone who loves to cook chili is invited to enter their favorite chili recipe for the cook-off. To enter as an individual or group, fill out a registration form with a $10 entry fee before Oct. 12. After Oct. 12, the fee is $15. Entry forms can be picked up at Rockwell’s, the shelter, or on Second Chance’s website at www.secondchanceas.org.
All proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off will help support animals in need through Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. For more information about the Chili Cook-Off, email secondchanceAs@yahoo.com, send a Facebook message or call 570-376-3646.