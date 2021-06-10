Family and friends gathered last Friday, June 4, to celebrate a big step in the lives of Clark Wood Elementary School students — sixth grade graduation.
In addition to receiving their diplomas at the Elkland-area school, the following students received awards for their hard work and participation:
- 25th Senatorial District Award: Emerson West, Blake Barley
- James E. Gardner Award: Kendra Abbott
- Art Award: Noah Mattison, Kendra Abbott
- Band Award: Blake Barley, Liam Kennedy, Benjamin Schoonover
- PE Award: Blake Barley, Kaden Moon, Gavin Churchill, Kaylei Downes, Oliva Nolan
- Yearbook presentations: Kenda Abbott, Jared Lowe