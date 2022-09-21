The Tioga County commissioners are urging residents to display a green light to honor veterans from Oct. 1 through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The commissioners adopted a resolution at the Sept. 13 meeting to take part in Operation Green Light, which honors the men and women who served in the Armed Forces and those who died in service to their country.
Operation Green Light illuminates the challenges facing service members as they transition from service to civilian life. About 200,000 men and women transition from the military to civilian life annually. Studies indicate that 44-72% experience high levels of stress during that time and are at a high risk of suicide during their first year after military service.
Residents are encouraged to display a green light at their business or residence as a sign of honor and support for those who served in the military.